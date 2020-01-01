In the result of operative-search measures, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Moscow Region GA of the Russian MIA together with their colleagues from the Odintsovo Urban District Administration of the Russian MIA detained a previously convicted 24-year-old resident of Moscow suspected of fraud.

It was found that the law-breaker had noticed an online offer for sale of a phone at the cost of 125 thousand rubles and appointed a meeting with the seller near a house in Kutuzovskaya Street, Odintsovo. The buyer examined the phone and agreed to purchase it, but wanted to pay via online bank app, because he had no cash. Then the law-breaker showed a bill in the screen of his cell-phone to confirm the payment, but the sum was not received on the seller’s account. The buyer explained that money would be received after a while, took the purchased phone and went away. Thus, the caused damages equalled to the abovementioned sum.

The policemen watched the recordings from security cameras, identified and detained the suspect of crime.

The investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA Administration initiated a criminal case under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. The mentioned Article provides for sanctions in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years. The law-breaker is imposed travel restrictions and is on recognisance to behave. At present additional actions are taken to reveal the involvement of the criminal with similar cases of fraud in the territory of the Moscow Region.