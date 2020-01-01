The investigation department of the Budennovsk District Division of the Russian MIA completed investigation of a criminal case initiated against an individual on the elements of crime provided for in part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code – Fraud.

Earlier, a citizen of Zelenokumsk applied to the district division of internal affairs and reported an unlawful act performed against him.

The officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Territorial Directorate investigated the case and found that from 2014 to 2016 the chairman of one of the regional agricultural cooperatives entered into several loan agreements with the applicant to lend money for production development.

According to the agreements, the debtor was to return money by a certain date, and transferred documentation on self-propelled machinery and certificates of title to the cooperative’s real estate to the victim as guarantee. However, the debtor failed to perform his obligations, did not return the borrowed money to the enterprise and its settlement account, but used it for his own needs.

The policemen also found that the pledged property had been sold by the law-breaker to third parties at an understated price under sale and purchase agreement. The total losses of the victim exceeded 14 million rubles.

The investigation department of the Budennovsk District Division of the Russian MIA initiated three criminal cases against the citizen which were joined into one proceeding.

At present, after accusation approval, the criminal case has been forwarded to the Budennovsk municipal court for consideration on the merits.