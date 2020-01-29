“In the southern part of the St. Petersburg Ring Road, the officers of the Kirov District State Traffic Safety Inspectorate Division of the Leningrad Region Department of the Russian MIA stopped a car with two previously convicted citizens.
In the result of vehicle examination, the policemen found five icons, the origin of which interested the officers.
The information was immediately forwarded to the criminal investigation department. The police investigators found that the law-breakers had broken windows and entered a priest’s house in Voitovo Village. They stole the icons and tried to run away, but were detained by the road police officers.
A criminal case has been initiated under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. The involved are remanded in custody. The preliminary investigation is still in progress”, said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.