“The Division of Inquiry of the Krasnodar Linear Division of the MIA of Russia completed preliminary investigation of a criminal case on gross violation of public order in air transport.

It was found, that on 15 August 2019,on a plane flying from Tel Aviv to St. Petersburg, a 32-year-old citizen of the Leningrad Region, under the influence of alcohol, demonstrated aggression towards the crew and other passengers, and hit illuminator glass with his head and feet. Thus, he created a threat to the flight safety.

The pilot in command of the aircraft decided to make an emergency landing at Krasnodar airport. The damages caused to the airlines by the actions of the accused exceeded 250 thousand rubles.

At present, the criminal case initiated under Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code has been forwarded to the court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.