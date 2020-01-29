Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Vitaly Shulika attended the extended meeting of the College of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tula Region, devoted to the summing up of the 2019 operation results.

The event was also attended by the regional governor Aleksei Dyumin, heads of legislative and executive authorities of the region, law-enforcement agencies, heads of structural units of the Administration and district divisions of the Russian MIA, and members of the public.

Chief of the Russian MIA Administration for the Tula Region, Police Major-General Sergey Galkin noted in his report that stable operational situation is maintained in the region. The measures taken contributed to the reduction of cases of serious bodily injuries, theft, street crimes and some other unlawful acts.

Vitaly Shulika meant the problem areas in the operation of the Regional Administration in 2019 and defined priority areas for the coming period.

Concluding the College, the Deputy-Minister and regional governor handed out awards to distinguished officers of the Tula Region internal affairs agencies for outstanding service and achieved results.