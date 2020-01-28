The Nakhodkinsky City Court convicted a local resident for illegal possession and sale of opium-based narcotic drugs on a large scale.

Earlier, officers of the drug control unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Nakhodka, as part of the operational and preventive operation “Mak” (popper), discovered and seized a batch of heroin from a local resident.

A dog handler with a service dog named Oreon participated in the search of the apartment on the Boksitogorskaya Street along with operational officers. A bag in which there was a plastic bottle with a narcotic substance, as well as electronic scales was found with the 48-year-old man. During the forensic investigation it was found that the bottle contained a drug - heroin (diacetylmorphine) with a total weight of over 400 grams.

New criminal cases were instituted against the citizen on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part 4 of article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Distribution of narcotic drugs on a large scale”, part 3 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Large-scale illegal possession of narcotic drugs”.

The investigator carried out a set of investigative and procedural measures aimed at consolidating the evidence base in the criminal cases. During the investigation, the involvement of the defendant in the criminal cases in the commission of crimes against public health and public morality was proved.

Having found the defendant guilty, the court sentenced him to 13 years in prison with serving the sentence in a special regime penal colony. The convict already had a criminal record for selling drugs.