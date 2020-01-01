Police officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Orekhovo-Zuyevskoye” as a result of operational-search measures detained a 41-year-old local resident suspected of stealing an icon.

It was established that in the daytime, the offender, while in the church located in the town of Likino-Dulyovo, had removed from the wall the icon of St. John the Baptist worth at least 120 thousand rubles, hid it under his jacket, and then disappeared.

After examining the records of the CCTV camera, the police identified and detained the suspect at the place of his residence. The man explained that he had sold the stolen property to a local pawnshop, and spent the proceeds on personal needs. As a result of a visit to the pawnshop indicated by the offender, the investigators found the icon and seized it. Currently, it has been sent for examination to establish its historical value.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 161 “Robbery” of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.