Five criminal cases were instituted in the Pyatigorsk police division against a 47-year-old resident of the Georgievsky Urban District. That was the number of pensioners whom the woman had managed to deceive by posing as a social worker. The total amount of the damage to the victims exceeded 120 thousand rubles.

Earlier, an 84-year-old local resident applied to the city police division with a statement on the theft of a large sum of money. She said that she had met in the street a woman who had introduced herself as a social worker. Under the pretext of assistance in recalculating the pension size, the attacker came to the applicant’s home and asked for a veteran’s certificate. The pensioner obeyed, and handed over the document, forgetting that there were 20 thousand rubles inside - all her savings. Having returned the certificate, the woman stole the money and disappeared, and the victim, discovered the loss and wrote a statement to the police.

During the operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers established that a previously repeatedly convicted resident of the Podgornaya settlement of the Georgievsky Urban District had been involved in the unlawful act.

The woman was detained and taken to the internal affairs division, where she confessed to the crime.

In the course of further investigation, the suspect was found to be involved in four facts of theft of money and other property from senior citizens. Earlier the police received statements from the victims for all the episodes.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Pyatigorsk instituted five criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Russia Criminal Code (theft), which will be combined into one proceeding.