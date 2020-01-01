Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Olekminsky District initiated a criminal investigation under part 2 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Forgery, production or trafficking of fake documents, state awards, stamps, seals or letterheads” in relation to the 42-year-old former head of the children's social institution in Olekminsk.

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) revealed that the suspect by her unlawful actions caused a damage to the organization’s budget in the amount of over 1 million 600 thousand rubles. It was established that she had concluded fictitious contracts with one of the individual entrepreneurs of the city for the provision of various services. Thus, the woman, taking advantage of her official position, provided to the accounting department 12 acceptance acts, which entitled to receiving various sums of money on the basis of allegedly rendered by the entrepreneur services of removing liquid wastes from the institution. Along with that, four acts were found intended to pay for the entrepreneur’s services of protecting the children's institution. It was established that none of the listed services had been provided to the children's social institution by that individual entrepreneur. It was also revealed that the former head had submitted for payment a fake certificate-call to a university and had received payment for allegedly used study leave.

Currently, with respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been selected in the form of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior.