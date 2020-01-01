“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region in the framework of an earlier instituted criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation identified suspects of fraud.

According to available information, the offenders organized companies that allegedly provided services of investing money in profitable commercial projects, including startups and franchises. At the same time, they called popular over-the-counter markets where customers could get profit from their investments. However, they had neither licenses nor relevant permits.

The police revealed a criminal scheme, which was organized as follows: speaking allegedly on behalf of a large international company, the accomplices misled their customers by promising high profits from transactions in the foreign exchange market. After the moment when citizens deposited funds in electronic wallets, they were informed that the transactions turned to be unprofitable and it was impossible to return the funds. The fact that the actually deposited money did not participate in transactions in the electronic foreign exchange market was hidden.

According to the preliminary data, the damage caused by this activities of pseudo-brokers exceeded 21 million rubles.

Active members of the group were identified, as well as two alleged organizers - co-founders of dummy companies. As it turned out, each of the accomplices was assigned a specific role: supervisors, managers for the attraction of clients, accountants, instructors, as well as specialists who allegedly traded in the foreign exchange, stock, commodity and crypto-currency markets.

Law enforcement officers are currently making searches. The issue of detaining a number of persons as suspects in the criminal case of fraud and choosing a measure of restraint is being considered,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.