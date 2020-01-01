“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region, together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia, blocked a large channel of supply of counterfeit alcohol and tobacco products.

It was established that a group of persons from among residents of the Alekseevsky Urban District of the Belgorod Region was involved in the illegal activities. Clandestine warehouses were located at the suspects’ places of residence, as well as at the summer cottage owned by one of them. More than 40 thousand bottles of spirits of well-known brands, most of which were marked with fake excise stamps, were seized from illicit traffic. In addition, over 1,100 liters of alcohol-containing liquid and about 15 thousand packs of tobacco products were found.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Alekseevsky Urban District has initiated criminal cases against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary information, those products were intended for wholesale and retail sale. The offenders did not have any documents permitting the storage and sale of alcohol and tobacco products. To date, the damage caused to the right holder of one of the brands has been established. It exceeded 12 million rubles.

The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.