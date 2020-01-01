The MIA of Russia Division for the city of Obninsk received information about a possible breach of the legislation in the field of retail sales in the premises of one of the trade pavilions of the city of science.

During the verification of information, officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Unit established the fact of products sales under the trademarks of two well-known manufacturers.

114 units of products withdrawn from circulation were sent for a study. The study found that the products were counterfeited. The material damage to the rightholders exceeded 264 thousand rubles.

On this fact, the division of inquiry of the territorial body of internal affairs initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services)”. For the period of the investigation, in respect of a resident of the Maloyaroslavetsky District, born in 1986, who had sold the products, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave was chosen.