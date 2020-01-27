Member of the Russian police contingent in the United Nations Control Mission in Colombia, police captain Dmitry Aksyonov took part in a traditional medal parade for officers departing from the mission.

Chief of UN police and military components, as well as Brigadier General Caesar Saens de Santa Maria, were invited to the official ceremony.

Chief of the United Nations Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieux, presented the UN medal “In the service of peace” and a certificate of participation in the political mission to investigation officer of the special unit “Grom” of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region police captain Dmitry Aksyonov.

The UN Control mission in Colombia has more than 400 participants. Military and police observers operate in 15 regions of the country. Currently, the Russian Federation is represented by two officers of internal affairs bodies. For a long time, Dmitry Aksyonov was the only representative of the Russian police in the Mission.

According to the mandate, which entered into force on September 26, 2017, the Mission was authorized to verify compliance with the bilateral agreement, concluded between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army on a temporary nationwide ceasefire, and to fulfill the functions of ensuring the safety of persons involved in the conflict; and the fight against organized crime hindering the peace process in Colombia.

Since February 2017, Captain of the Police Dmitry Aksyonov served in the General Staff of the Mission as a police observer who monitored the movement of UN air and water transport in the country. He coordinated customs operations for the release of mission cargo arriving from foreign countries, and also took part in operations of sending outs goods carried out by the mission itself.