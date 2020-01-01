“Criminal Investigation Officers of the IA Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow detained three suspects in fraud against pensioners.

A 78-year-old Muscovite applied to the police. She said that she had received a phone call from a woman, who introduced herself as an employee of an oncological center. The offender told the pensioner that according to the results of previous tests, she had a malignant neoplasm. She was offered to purchase an expensive drug for treatment. Frightened for her life and health, the applicant agreed.

After some time, the courier handed her three containers, for which she paid more than 470 thousand rubles. Soon, the elderly woman realized that she had been deceived.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers in the Moscow Region detained two women and a man, natives of one of the neighboring countries.

Currently, the circumstances of another similar unlawful act committed by the offenders have been established. The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kon’kovo District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

According to the detainees, they phoned from 20 to 50 people a day. In this regard, the police are conducting a series of operational-search measures aimed at identifying all the victims,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.