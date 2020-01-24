Today in Cheboksary, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov took part in the work of the final meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic summing up the work in 2019.

The event was attended by the Head of the Chuvash Republic, Mikhail Ignatiev, chiefs of law enforcement agencies and representatives of other executive authorities of the region.

In his report, the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic, Major General of Police Viktor Shmetkov, noted that in the past year the number of cases of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, robberies, robbery attacks, thefts from apartments decreased. Less crimes were committed in the residential sector, as well as in public places and in the streets. The work on countering organized forms of crime also contributed to improvement of the criminal situation. 100 participants of organized criminal groups were brought to justice, 465 facts of their criminal activity were documented.

Igor Zubov recalled that the main criterion for evaluating the MIA activities is the level of public trust. “In the Chuvash Republic, it has grown and exceeds the all-Russian indicator. In general, the activities of the MIA for Chuvashia are evaluated positively,” said the State Secretary - Deputy Minister. He drew special attention to the need of countering the cybercrime and identified priority tasks in various areas of operational activities for the current year.

At the end of the event, Igor Zubov presented state and departmental awards to distinguished officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic.

In addition, as part of a working trip, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister visited the Museum of the History of the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic and the Cadet School named after Major General of Police Vsevolod Arkhipov.

For reference:

The crime detection rate amounted to about 70%, and for especially grave and grave Corpus delicti – to almost 63%, which is the second result in the Volga Federal District and 11th in Russia.

Following the priority of protecting the life and health of citizens, much attention was paid to combating drug trafficking. Drug supply channels from the Moscow Region and the Leningrad Region , as well as channels of supply of potent substances from the Irkutsk Region were blocked. As a result of the measures taken in the republic, there has been observed a decrease in the number of crimes committed under the influence of drugs and the number of registered drug addicts.

Public order was ensured during about two thousand mass events.