First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy took part in the extended meeting of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region, dedicated to summing up the results of operational activities in 2019.

The event was attended by Vice-Governor of the region Igor Pivovarov, chiefs of territorial offices of internal affairs bodies, representatives of law enforcement agencies and other interested departments.

The main report was presented by Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region, Lieutenant-General of the Police, Nikolai Trifonov. He gave an objective assessment of the operational situation in the region, announced the results of work in the main areas of activity, noting the positive results and outlining the problem points. “Timely and sufficient measures taken, made it possible to ensure control over the operational situation and prevent its deterioration,” Nikolai Trifonov emphasized.

Aleksandr Gorovoy analyzed the work of the regional GA in various areas of operational activities, focusing on positive trends, relevant issues that needed to be addressed. Special attention was paid to the migration sphere and traffic safety. The First Deputy-Minister noted the high level of interaction of the regional police with executive and legislative authorities, thanking the leadership of the region and making a number of specific proposals for solving problems in the sphere of ensuring the internal security of the state. Aleksandr Gorovoy outlined in thesis the priority tasks of the internal affairs bodies of the Saratov Region for the current year, noting that all of them would be accumulated, formalized and set at an expanded meeting of the Collegium of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The First Deputy-Minister presented state and departmental awards to police officers who had achieved high results in operational activities in 2019.

At the end of the meeting, the police officers paid tribute to the Saratov residents who died in the Great Patriotic War, as well as to those colleagues who gave their lives in the line of duty. The flower laying ceremony took place on the Theater Square of Saratov, where a monument to the courage and heroism of the deceased police officers was erected.

Here, on the square, Aleksandr Gorovoy handed the keys to new service vehicles to officers of the regional traffic police. 54 cars and 8 SUVs were received by law enforcement officers within the framework of the national project “Safe and High-Quality Roads”. All cars are equipped with means of recording the traffic situation, modern means of communication and navigation, signal loud-speaking devices. The increased dynamic characteristics of the new vehicles will allow traffic inspectors to carry out the assigned tasks as quickly and efficiently as possible.