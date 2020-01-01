Investigation Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 28-year old resident of the Voronezh Region on the grounds of an offense under parts 2, 3, 4 of Article 159 “Fraud” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

An 85-year-old local resident applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik with a statement on the theft of funds. The man explained to the policemen that a woman who introduced herself as a health worker called his phone and said that to receive a compensation for allegedly poor-quality drugs, he needed to pay a commission. Trusting the offender, he transferred about 200,000 rubles to the bank accounts indicated by her.

As a result of operational-search measures, law enforcement officers established the identity and location of the offender. The Police detained a 28-year-old resident of the Voronezh Region, while she was receiving stolen money from one of the ATMs in the city of Gelendzhik.

During the preliminary investigation, the defendant’s involvement in 11 more similar offenses in the Russian Federation was established. The total amount of the damage to the victims exceeded 7 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. Placement to custody for the period of the preliminary investigation was selected as the preventive measure for the woman.