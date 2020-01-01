Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the MIA General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Podolsk revealed the fact of illegal storage of alcohol in a warehouse located in the territory of the industrial zone. At the moment of the operatives’ arrival, two natives of one of the republics of Transcaucasia were loading alcohol from a warehouse into a van-truck parked nearby.

During the inspection of the warehouse by the police, 12,000 bottles of unmarked vodka of various brands were found and seized. The necessary supporting documents for the products, confirming the legality of their production and turnover, were not provided. Samples of seized alcohol have been sent for studying their compliance with GOST and determining their danger to the life and health of consumers.

Criminal proceedings were instituted under Article 171.1 “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or marketing of goods and products without marking”. All alcoholic products were transferred for safekeeping to an authorized organization. Currently, the police are conducting operational-search measures aimed at identifying the owner of the warehouse.