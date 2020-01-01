Police officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kandalakshsky” received operational information about the presence of illegally obtained biological resources on board of a helicopter transporting passengers to remote settlements of the Murmansk Region.

To verify the information, the police decided to search the passengers and the aircraft at the moment when the crew landed in one of the settlements of the Kandalakshsky District. During operational activities, police officers on board the helicopter found and seized Atlantic salmon, Pacific salmon and trout, a total of 240 fishes, as well as 25 cans of red caviar. Bio-resources were transported without the appropriate supporting documents and markings indicating the name and weight of the products.

After examining the seized product, an ichthyologist concluded that the fish was caught using mass fishing gear, that is, illegally.

On suspicion of committing the crime, two local residents born in 1951 and 1959 were detained. Criminal proceedings have been instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by paragraph “a” of part 1 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catching) of biological resources, causing major damage”. Currently, the inquiry body is carrying out the necessary investigative actions aimed at establishing the involvement of detainees in the illegal extraction of biological resources.