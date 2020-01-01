“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Smolensk and Moscow regions with the participation of the FSB of Russia, detained a resident of the Smolensk Region suspected of illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

According to available information, the man, in one of the sparsely populated villages of the Smolensk Region on the territory of a homestead organized an illegal workshop, where he converted demilitarized arms into combat ones. During the search, six Kalashnikovs, eight carbines, three rifles, one of which was a sniper one, a hunting rifle, a pistol and a Nagan revolver, were seized. Part of the arms - had signs of alteration. There were also seized 14 grenades from World War II, about two kilograms of gunpowder, two detonators and about 4 thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers. In addition, lathes and drilling machines were found.

In relation to the suspect, the Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Gagarinsky” of the Smolensk Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.