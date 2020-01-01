“Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region, with the power support of the special unit “Grom”, stopped the illegal activity of an on-line store through which drugs were distributed.
Investigators found that under the guise of trading activities in the sale of fishing goods, offenders were engaged in the packaging of drugs. During a search of the premises, the police found a polymer bag containing over 800 grams of synthetic drug, as well as a laptop containing the suspects’ correspondence with customers.
Criminal investigations into the facts were initiated on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for two suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
