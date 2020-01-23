First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy took part in the extended meeting of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, dedicated to summing up the results of operational activities in 2019 and defining priority areas for the coming period.

The event was also attended by the leadership and personnel of the Moscow GA, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, as well as representatives of state authorities and the public.

Before the start of the meeting, Sergei Sobyanin handed over 35 new cars to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Administration for the needs of the Road Patrol Service. The vehicles are designed to suppress the most serious violations of the Rules of the Road - above all, substantial over-speeding.

In his report, the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, Lieutenant-General of Police Oleg Baranov, noted among the positive trends in 2019 the reduction in the total number of crimes, including grave ones, as well as the strengthening of the rule of law. In general, the GA managed to keep control over the criminal situation. More than 40 thousand crimes have been solved, including 14.2 thousand, belonging to the category of grave and especially grave crimes.

“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow did a great deal of work, which positively affected the operational situation in the region. Moscow has a special status. Together with you, we carry out common tasks to maintain law and order in the capital,” said the First Deputy-Minister.

Aleksandr Gorovoy assessed positively the activities of the Moscow police and outlined the range of priorities, taking into account the upcoming celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

At the end of the event, an awarding ceremony for officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, who had distinguished themselves in 2019, was held.



For reference:

In order to prevent the migration offenses, officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow in 2019 conducted more than 1.4 thousand inspections of the places of temporary residence of foreign citizens, construction sites, hotels and enterprises in the service sector. In the reporting period, comprehensive measures were taken to ensure economic security, as a result of which more than 12.4 thousand economic crimes were proactively identified, 88% of them were grave and especially grave crimes. The sphere of financial and credit relations is one of the most criminalized, more than 7.3 thousand crimes have been identified there.

More than 680 kilograms of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues, potent substances were seized from illegal trafficking. 62 wholesale channels for the supply of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were suppressed.

Once again, the “Safe City” system has proven its effectiveness. In 2019, over 4 thousand crimes were solved using video surveillance systems.

One of the important functions of the police is the timely provision of high-quality public services to the population. This work is under constant monitoring in the capital, as a result - the indicator of the level of citizens’ satisfaction with the quality of the provided public services made 95.4%.