Police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District, as a result of operational-search measures in the village of Shulgino, detained two men aged 41 and 52 who were suspected of selling drugs. During the personal search of the detainees the police seized 13 bundles of heroin with a total weight of about 1.2 kilograms.

In addition, in the phones of the offenders there were the addresses of “caches” with drugs. As a result of the inspection of the places of incidents in the village of Barvikha, the investigators found two caches in which convolutions with the same powder were stored. A total of about 1.4 kilos of heroin were seized and removed from illicit trafficking by the police.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 30, Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.