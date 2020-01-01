“The staff of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from Serpukhov, Kolomna, Protvino and the Leninsky District of the Moscow Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, on suspicion of committing a series of apartment thefts, detained three men who had arrived in Russia from Transcaucasia.

It was established that the offenders cracked-open windows in first floor apartments of residential buildings, illegally entered premises and stole personal belongings of citizens.

During the searches at the detainees' places of actual residence investigators found and seized: 11 mobile phones, SIM cards of various operators, jewelry, numbered plastic cards, watches, flash sticks and other items of evidentiary value in criminal cases.

There are grounds to believe that the detainees may be involved in 33 apartment thefts committed in Serpukhov, Protvino, Kolomna and the Leninsky District of the Moscow Region. The total amount of the damage exceeded 4 million rubles.

On this fact the investigators initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crime stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.