“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the Kaliningrad Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group of individuals suspected of illegal production and sale of cigarettes in the Kaliningrad Region.

It was established that at an underground enterprise under the guise of legal production, the offenders manufactured tobacco products without marking them with special excise stamps. According to preliminary data, the value of illegally produced and sold goods exceeds 26 million rubles.

ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region carried out control purchases of unmarked products, as a result of which the general director of the company, a workshop manager and the procurement manager were detained.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Volgograd Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under items “a” and ”b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior has been chosen by the Court.

During the searches, money and equipment for the manufacture and packaging of cigarettes were seized from the suspects.

Currently, operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are being carried out,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.