Today, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov took part in the work of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region summing-up the results of operational activities in 2019.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov, heads of law enforcement bodies of the region and representatives of the regional executive authorities.

In his report, Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region, Lieutenant General of Police Aleksandr Vinnikov noted that currently the crime rate in the Samara Region was below the average for Russia.

Improvement of the criminal situation, was, inter alia, a result of work on countering organized forms of crime. 7 criminal cases investigated against the organizers and participants of criminal communities were investigated and sent to court. For example, 29 participants of an ethnic criminal organization involved in the sale of counterfeit banknotes in 12 regions of the Russian Federation were prosecuted.

Igor Zubov noted that a stable operational situation was maintained in the Samara Region and close cooperation in issues of law enforcement and public safety with executive and legislative authorities was established. State Secretary - Deputy Minister drew particular attention to the need of countering cyber-crime and identified priority tasks in various areas of operational activities for the current year.

In conclusion, Igor Zubov presented state and departmental awards to distinguished officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region.

For reference:

In 2019, in the Samara Region, the rate of solved murders, cases of caused grievous harm to the health and cases of robberies exceeded 90%, more than half of car thefts and thefts from apartments were also solved.

The number of investigated drug trafficking cases increased by a quarter. Ten channels of drug supply have been blocked. More than 140 kilograms of the banned substance were withdrawn from the illegal circulation.

Seven criminal cases were instituted against unscrupulous developers. Work continues on combating crimes in the housing sector.

The events held in the region as part of the federal project "Traffic Safety" contributed to improving the safety on the roads of the region. The number of those dead and injured as a result of road traffic accidents, including children, decreased markedly.