Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, took part in an extended meeting of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, at which results of operational activities of the police of the Moscow Region for 2019 were summed up.

The event was also attended by Deputy Plenipotentiary of the President of the Russian Federation in the Central Federal District Sergey Neshtenko, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, Chairman of the Moscow Regional Duma Igor Bryntsalov, as well as representatives of state authorities and the public.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, Lieutenant-General of Police Viktor Paukov, in his report emphasized that a comprehensive approach to solving the problems of combating crime and well-established cooperation with regional authorities allowed achieving general positive results. The implementation of a set of preventive measures, the work of police crews in a single deployment system helped to reduce the number of crimes committed in public places.

Arkady Gostev, addressing the meeting participants, noted that the operational situation in the region remained at a stable level, and it was important not to stop at that achievement. The Deputy-Minister wished the Moscow Region police further success in resolving important tasks of strengthening the rule of law.

At the end of the event, awards were presented to distinguished employees. The badge “For Services to the Moscow Region” of the II degree was awarded to the GA Chief Viktor Paukov.

For reference:

In 2019, the regional police suppressed the activities of 24 organized criminal groups with 129 participants, which accounted for 4 murders, 20 robbery attacks, 6 robberies, 47 thefts, 11 extortions and 125 frauds. 21 criminal groups were detained, whose participants were involved in 113 thefts from apartments, cottages, houses, offices, churches, garages, as well as in four thefts of information and payment terminals from shops and one robbery attack.

The total number of registered crimes decreased by 4%. The number of crimes against the person decreased - by 4.1%, including the facts of intentional grievous bodily harm - by 2.7%, of which those that led to the death of the victim - by 12.3%, kidnapping - by 12.5%.

The number of crimes against property decreased by 6.2%, including robberies - by 9.5%, robbery attacks - by 14.3%, of which those committed with the aim of taking possession of a vehicle - by 26.9%, with penetration - by 27%, extortion - by 23.9%.

Five so-called “crowned thieves” were brought to justice, six crimes were revealed under article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in relation to three ethnic gangs, which in total were charged with seven murders, four robbery attacks, a kidnapping and extortion.

1,727 kilograms of drugs were removed from illicit trafficking.