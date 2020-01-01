The investigative unit for organized criminal activity of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against a resident of the city of Tomsk, born in 1978. The defendant is charged with the commission of 5 crimes provided for in part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant, previously convicted for similar crimes of mercenary and property nature, worked for a long time in the field of real estate transactions and by deceit and breach of trust in transactions related to the reassignment of rights of claim and the purchase and sale of 16 real estate located in the city of Tomsk, committed the theft of funds exceeding in total 33.6 million rubles received from buyers of apartments, thereby causing five victims a significant material damage on an especially large scale.

For the commission of those crimes, the defendant has faced a sentence of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Oktyabrsky Court of the city of Tomsk for consideration on the merits.