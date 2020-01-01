Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region found that, banks received payment documents signed by leaders of two Ryazan firms on transferring funds to citizens' accounts for services and work that had not been actually performed. The police found that three Ryazan citizens aged from 29 to 46, acting as an organized group, carried out illegal circulation of means of payment in order to cash out money from the accounts of controlled companies.

Banks received more than 100 fictitious payment orders exceeding in total 20 million rubles. The funds were cashed. According to preliminary information, the offenders received two million rubles for these illegal services.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against three citizens of Ryazan in accordance with part 2 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production by an organized group for the purpose of use and sale of fake orders for the transfer of funds for the unlawful reception, issuance and transfer of funds”, which provides for a punishment of imprisonment for up to seven years.

Based on the results of the investigation, the materials of the criminal case were sent to the prosecutor's office and, after the approval of the indictment, will be referred to court for consideration.