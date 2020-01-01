“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Urban District of Korolev, with the assistance of specialists from the Security Department of one of the insurance companies, detained four suspects of insurance frauds.

It was established that for several years, the offenders illegally received insurance payments for allegedly occurring accidents, providing fake medical documents, in particular, x-ray images, to authorized insurance companies.

According to available information, the group included more than 30 people, among whom there were employees of medical institutions, lawyers, as well as citizens to whose names contracts were drawn up. Currently, over 70 episodes of the illegal activity have been identified in relation to 6 organizations. According to the preliminary information, the total damage exceeded 20 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained four alleged accomplices. During searches of their places of residence, insurance contracts, claims, claims against other persons, as well as seals of organizations and medical institutions, were found and seized.

Criminal cases have been instituted under Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.