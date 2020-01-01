“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russian Administration for the city of Volgograd detained 10 members of an organized group suspected of fraud.

According to available information, three residents of the Saratov, Penza and Volgograd regions registered a LLC (limited liability company) “Regional legal assistance center” and rented an office in the Dzerzhinsky district of Volgograd, where a call center was created. Their accomplices placed ads on the Internet, and also called citizens and, introducing themselves by fictitious names, offered various legal services. Partners who did not have special education entered into agreements with the victims, the terms of which were not respected by them. In case the deceived people demanded to return the money and terminate the contract, the suspects forced them sign acts of acceptance for the services provided and recommended to go to court.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. 50 victims have been identified, most of whom are pensioners and large families. The preliminary damage caused to citizens amounted to about 30 million rubles.

During searches conducted in the places of residence of the defendants, as well as in the office, magnetic information carriers, documents and draft records, business cards containing fictitious personal data, and bank cards of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Three alleged organizers of the group are remanded in custody. For two suspects the court chose a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions, for five - a measure of procedural coercion in the form of an obligation to appear. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.