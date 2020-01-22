“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in the ceremony of opening the obelisk dedicated to Generals Bibikov. The solemn event was held in the village of Shkin of the Kolomensky Urban District of the Moscow Region in the square in front of the Holy Spirit Church,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia noted that many representatives of the old noble family of the Bibikovs in different periods held high governmental positions. Significant changes in the system of governing the country and in law enforcement agencies are associated with the name of Dmitry Gavrilovich Bibikov. Having headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Empire in 1852, he carried out a number of reforms. On his initiative, the recruitment system was improved. During the Crimean War, thanks to his efforts, measures were taken to maintain order on the roads, which contributed to ensuring efficient army supplies.

“An important achievement was the creation of the Central Statistical Committee in the structure of the Ministry. The first rules for collecting statistical information necessary for objective analysis and development of managerial decisions were prepared,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The Chief of the Ministry has said that the Russian MIA pays great attention to restoring and preserving the historical memory of its former leaders: “During the search at the Tikhvinskoye cemetery of the Alexander Nevsky Lavra in St. Petersburg, the burial places of five ministers of internal affairs of the Russian Empire were established. Dmitry Gavrilovich Bibikov was among them”. To date, the burial sites of 20 of the 56 deceased ministers are known, so the memorial work should be continued.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the creators of the obelisk and emphasized that its opening was a tribute to the outstanding citizens of our country who had dedicated their lives to serving the Fatherland.

For reference:

The Holy Spirit Church was built in the 18th century at the expense of Major General Gavrila Bibikov. At the beginning of the XIX century, the estate was inherited by his son Dmitry Bibikov - a hero of the Patriotic War of 1812, Minister of the Interior of the Russian Empire from 1852 to 1855.