Today, at the MIA of Russia, the Agreement on interaction between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the federal state budgetary institution “National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” was signed.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized that the event was of great importance both for further development of domestic science and for improvement of work on solving and investigating crimes: “We have already planned a number of innovative projects in the area of developing technologies for genomic and physico-chemical research. First of all, I mean such a promising direction as developments in the area of the use of technologies for determining the DNA sequence of the “new generation”. They will, among other things, make it possible to establish the age, ethnic and geographical characteristics of a person, his morphological features and elements of appearance”.

In addition, the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the President of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” noted the importance of attracting unique specialists, the scientific and instrumental resource potential of the Kurchatov Institute in the development of forensic technologies for studying objects and substances.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed confidence that the signing of the Agreement would become the starting point of fruitful cooperation and in the future would allow finding fundamentally new solutions corresponding to the most advanced developments of the international level.