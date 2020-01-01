The Ryazan Regional Court convicted one of three defendants, a 35-year-old resident of Moscow. He was sentenced by Court to 9 years of imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony.

In November 2019, the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region completed the investigation and sent to court a criminal case against three residents of the city of Moscow aged from 35 to 40 who were accused of organizing a laboratory for the production of various types of synthetic drugs in the city of Kasimov. In February 2019, the clandestine drug laboratory was liquidated by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control in cooperation with colleagues from the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, with the power support of the special-purpose unit “Grom” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region.

During the investigation, it was found that at the end of 2018, the offenders bought part of a former shipyard located near the city of Kasimov on a peninsula in the Oka River, which could be reached only through one impassable road. In the abandoned premises, modern chemical equipment for the production of narcotic drugs was installed. According to investigators, the laboratory’s productivity ranged from 10 to 20 kilograms of amphetamine and mephedrone per week, manufactured drugs were distributed in large batches through the shadow segment of the Internet.

As a result of a special operation to liquidate the laboratory, three residents of the capital were detained. Over 20 kilograms of drugs ready for sale, as well as equipment for their manufacture, 65 kilograms of drug-containing liquid, precursors, and chemical reagents were discovered and seized in the laboratory.

Currently, the two remaining defendants are taken in custody. The trial against them is ongoing.