Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kirovsky” detained a 31-year-old resident of Bryansk, suspected of a series of property crimes. At the time of detention, the man was in the Bryansk Region.

According to investigators, in May 2019, a 56-year-old resident of Kirov made a statement to the duty-unit of the territorial internal affairs body that an unknown person had stolen savings from her parents' apartment.

Police officers drove to the crime scene. The 92-year-old victim explained that two unknown persons (a man and a woman) rang the doorbell and introduced themselves as gas service staff. Under the pretext of checking gas equipment, the uninvited guests entered the apartment. One of them distracted the pensioner, took him to the kitchen, supposedly to check the equipment, and the woman went in search of savings. As soon as the citizens implemented their plan, they hastened to immediately leave the pensioner’s home. After some time, a neighbor came to the pensioner and told him that representatives of the gas service had not conducted a technical inspection of their house. The man checked the “cache” with cash. Finding the loss, he told about the case to his daughter, who turned to the police for help.

In addition, it was found that in September and November 2019, the suspect, using a similar scheme, committed the theft of funds belonging to pensioners. The total damage amounted to 420 thousand rubles.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of the RF Criminal Code Article 158 “Theft”. Currently, the suspect is charged with committing three episodes of the unlawful activity. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.