During the check of operational information, at the 728th kilometer of the Kolyma federal highway, officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Group of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division for the Oymyakonsky District, together with the traffic police inspectors, stopped an SUV run by a 44-year-old native of the Republic of Dagestan. Along with him in the car there was also a previously convicted 29-year-old citizen.

During the search of the vehicle by the police, five yellow bars, varying in shape and weight, were found. According to the results of a mineralogical study, the seized metal was natural gold with a total weight of over 1.5 kilograms worth more than 4.7 million rubles.

A preliminary investigation established that from October to December last year, the offenders illegally mined natural gold in the territory of the Magadan Region. Subsequently, they, on their own, melted the precious raw materials into ingots. The suspects planned to make jewelry out of illegally mined gold.

A criminal case has been opened on the grounds of a crime under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal trafficking of amber, jade or other semiprecious stones, precious metals, precious stones or pearls”. The preventive measure selected against the suspects was a subscription of their own recognizance.