“Three men suspected of attempted fraud were detained by operational officers of the unit for combating economic crimes of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District.

A resident of the Republic of Dagestan made a statement to the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District, that his acquaintance with two of his confidants offered assistance in his appointment as mayor of one of the cities of the Republic of Dagestan. The intermediaries, introducing themselves as high-ranking employees of one of the power structures, valued their services at 10 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police obtained information about the time and place of the transfer of money. With the participation of officers of the Rosgvardia Department in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the suspects were detained at the time of the transfer of the dummy cash. A traumatic pistol of the PM type with cartridges, an aerosol device in the form of a pistol with two cartridges, and a fake ID of a judge of the Arbitration Court of the Stavropol Territory issued to the name of one of the defendants were seized.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District has initiated a criminal case against alleged members of the group on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, with regard to two of the detainees, placement to custody and house arrest have been selected as the preventive measure. One is on his own recognizance of not leaving and of proper conduct.

The preliminary investigation is ongoing,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.