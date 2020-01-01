“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sergievo-Posadsky District, identified a workshop for the production of glass-washing non-freezing liquid, which contained methyl alcohol.

The illegal production was located on the territory of an industrial zone in the village of Glinkovo, Sergievo-Posadsky District. When examining the workshop, the police found automatic production lines, more than 36 thousand 5-liters canisters with finished product, as well as plastic containers, lids and labels.

It was established that dangerous goods were sold near highways and in automobile markets of the Moscow Region and surrounding regions.

On this fact investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sergievo-Posadsky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crime stipulated by Article 234 of the RF Criminal Code.

At the time of the check, inside the shop there were 50 citizens of neighboring countries who lived and worked illegally in Russia. In respect of migrants, 93 administrative protocols were drawn up under Articles 18.8, 18.10 and 18.15 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. A fine of 5 thousand rubles was imposed on each of them, followed by expulsion from Russia.

Currently, the operation of the workshop has been stopped. A set of investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at identifying persons involved in the organization of the production of toxic non-freezing liquid is being implemented” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.