“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the illegal production of nicotine-containing chewing mixtures.

In the workshop, located in one of the storage facilities in the East of the capital, the packing of nicotine-containing mixtures and its storage was organized. In the production premises with an area of ​​240 sq.m. there were two machines for packaging, as well as labels, stickers and packages. 33 plastic 10-liter containers, presumably, with a nicotine-containing chewing mixture and more than 4.5 thousand cans of ready-to-use products were seized.

On this fact, the Department of Rospotrebnadzor in the Eastern Administrative District of the city of Moscow issued a decision to institute an administrative case and conduct an administrative investigation in accordance with part 2 of Article 14.43 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, police officers identify all persons involved in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.