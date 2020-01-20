Today Vladimir Kolokoltsev held a reception dedicated to the Day of the Russian Press. At the event, awards were presented to representatives of federal TV channels, radio stations, newspapers, network publications, and also departmental media.

Welcoming the participants of the traditional meeting, Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed: “The Ministry of Internal Affairs is committed to the open and trusting relationship with media representatives, since security ensuring issues are of interest to all citizens of the country. Thanks to the mass media, the wider audience daily learns about the crimes solved, measures taken to protect public order, heroism and courage of police officers”.

Journalists do not just record events that occur, but identify and help solve pressing problems, monitor the development of resonant situations. They also focus on legislative initiatives of the Ministry, the latest forensic techniques, and the introduction of digital technologies in the activities of internal affairs bodies.

The MIA of Russia Chief noted that those invited to the reception have been telling their readers, viewers and listeners about the police service for many years, and praised the level of partnership between law enforcement agencies and the press, which is constantly evolving in response to changes in the media.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked representatives of the journalist community for balanced judgment, excellent command of the word and said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had established the badge “For contribution to the media coverage of the MIA activities”. For a significant contribution to the objective and competent media coverage of the activities of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, this award was first presented to the producer of the main editorial office of “TV Tsentr” JSC Aleksey Borzenko, the head and host of the “Vesti v Subbotu” (News on Saturday) program of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company “Telekanal Rossiya” (Television Channel Russia) Sergey Brilev, Deputy Chief Editor of the Main Editorial Board of Information of the International Agency “Russia Today” Dmitry Gornostaev, Chief Editor of the Main Editorial Board of Public Law Programs of the Directorate of Information of OJSC “NTV TeleCompany” Andrei Ivanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, General Director of “Interfax” Information Agency” Mikhail Komissar, Head of “Arkady Mamontov's Author's Program” Studio of the Federal Budgetary Institution VKTRK State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company “TeleChannel Russia” Arkady Mamontov, Chief Editor of “Komsomolskaya Pravda” newspaper Vladimir Sungorkin, General Director of LLC “Izvestia” Multimedia Information Center, Vladimir Tyulin, Chief Editor of the weekly JSC “Argumenty i Fakty” Igor Chernyak.

Words of appreciation were also addressed to the staff of the Joint Editorial Board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Its print media, as well as the Militia Wavelength radio station, maintain regular columns on the department’s history and the veterans it is proud of.