Today at a solemn reception of media representatives, Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced a new media project of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“There has been launched a network resource “MVD MEDIA” - another official mass media of the Ministry. It is intended to become the main platform for posting operational news, videos, and relevant journalism,” the Chief of the MIA emphasized.

The portal “MVD MEDIA” will be the first resource of the internal affairs bodies, focused primarily on multimedia content. Each material published on it will be accompanied by photo illustrations, live video, audio or video commentary. A special section is intended for stories prepared by the Television Studio of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Additionally, an opportunity to listen to the police station “Militia Wavelength” was implemented.

A convenient modern interface will allow visitors to quickly get the picture of the day in law enforcement topics.

The on-line media has been created on the basis of the Federal Budgetary Institution “Joint Editorial Board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia”. It is designed to provide the audience maximum coverage with relevant and interesting information about the activities of the Ministry.

The Internet resource “MVD MEDIA” is available at: www.mvdmedia.ru.