Today, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov took part in the work of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region to summarize the results of operational activities for 2019.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Yevgeny Savchenko, chiefs of law enforcement bodies and representatives of the regional executive authorities.

According to tradition, at the beginning of the event, participants paid tribute with a minute of silence to the memory of the fallen employees of internal affairs bodies and laid flowers at the high relief “To soldiers of the rule of law”.

Major General of Police Vasily Umnov, Chief of the regional administration of the MIA of Russia, said that the crime rate in the Belgorod Region remained one of the lowest in the Central Federal District. Most of the crimes registered in the region (61%) were of a property nature. The number of murders decreased by 25%, and the number of facts of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 14%. The number of house thefts, robberies and cases of hooliganism decreased. The number of accidents committed through the fault of drunk drivers also decreased. There is a reduction in economic crimes, as well as crimes committed in public places and in a state of alcoholic intoxication. More than 61 kilograms of the narcotic substance were withdrawn from the illegal trafficking.

Summing up, Igor Zubov noted that a stable operational situation was maintained in the Belgorod Region. For some years already the region occupies a leading position in terms of the level of citizens' trust in internal affairs bodies.

During the meeting, the strategic objectives of the regional Administration for the current year were identified.

At the end of the event, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister presented departmental awards to officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region, who had achieved high results in operational activities.

In addition, as part of his working trip program, Igor Zubov handed the keys to new service vehicles to officers of the regional traffic police and the Police Patrol Service. The ceremony was held in the diorama-museum “Battle of Kursk. Belgorod direction”.

Officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate received new service transport within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”. It is equipped with modern equipment - video recording means and signaling loud-speaking devices.

State Secretary - Deputy Minister congratulated the Belgorod traffic police inspectors, noting that the renewal of the vehicle fleet would contribute to a more effective solution of road safety tasks by the regional police. After the ceremony, he got acquainted with the exposition of the museum.

Igor Zubov also visited the Inter-District Division for Registration and Examination of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region and took part in the ceremony of opening the hall for the reception of citizens. In the hall there have been created all the conditions for the provision of public services by the traffic police - the air conditioning system and equipment for managing the electronic queue have been installed. It is assumed that the commissioning of a new comfortable premises will significantly improve the quality of public services.