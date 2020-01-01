Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region revealed a fact of illegal banking in Tver associated with the extraction of income on a large scale.

The police established that a 54-year old resident of Tver used to illegally cash out funds through legal entities that had signs of being ephemeral companies and got commission fees for every executed financial transaction as a result of which he had generated a revenue of 2,600,000 rubles.

In the course of the searches there were found and seized foundation documents of legal entities, electronic information carries, documents on financial and administrative activities and seals of organizations evidencing the unlawful activities.

A criminal case was instituted based on the crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code “Illegal banking.” The maximum sanction of this article, involves a deprivation of liberty for up to four years. For the defendant in the criminal case there has been selected a preventive measure in the form of subscription of own recognizance.