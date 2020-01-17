In fact, just two weeks after the entry into force of the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 12, 2019 No. 1653, which approved the requirements for additional marking of vehicles as well as the procedure for applying and using it, one of the vehicle manufacturers located in the city of Balashikha of the Moscow Region, for the first time successfully implemented the procedure for applying such marking.

The indicated marking is applied to a car that has been previously stolen and returned to the owner after finding with modified identification markings as a result of unlawful actions of third parties. After returning to the owner, the car was subjected to necessary technical examinations, after which it was identified and a decision was made to apply additional markings on it.

Currently, the organizations that, in accordance with the Government Ordinance of December 12, 2019 No. 1653 have been granted the right to apply such markings, show great interest in this work. Many of these are currently completing preparatory steps - purchasing the necessary equipment and organizing the training of relevant specialists.

The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia draws the attention of vehicle owners who intend to use the additional marking service, that when evaluating the proposals of organizations for the provision of such services, one should make sure that they have the appropriate authority, namely, check them in the corresponding register, which can be found on the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

According to the Russian State Traffic Safety inspectorate, the application of additional marking will make it possible to unambiguously identify the vehicles for which signs of the markings alteration had been previously identified, which will eliminate the need for repeated studies and unjustified time losses of citizens.

Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 12, 2019 No. 1653 is aimed at implementing the Federal Law of August 3, 2018 No. 283-FZ “On state registration of vehicles in the Russian Federation and on amendments to certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation”.

The Ordinance, in particular, approved the requirements for the content and method of applying additional markings to vehicles whose markings had been previously destroyed by corrosion or repairs, or tampered with, hidden, altered or destroyed by unlawful actions of third parties.

In order to create a wide network of places for additional marking, the government Ordinance provides the right to apply it to certification bodies and testing laboratories (centers) accredited in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation to assess the conformity of products with the requirements of the technical regulation of the Customs Union “On the safety of wheeled vehicles”, as well as to organizations that are manufacturers of vehicles, in connection with which the establishment of separate authorization mechanisms for obtaining such powers is not planned.

In connection with the issuance of the Ordinance, administrative procedures regulating the actions of officials of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, as well as vehicle owners to process and issue the relevant documents, as well as to control the compliance with the established procedure of applying additional markings, are set in the administrative regulations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the provision of state service of vehicle registration, which, like the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 12, 2019 No. 1653, entered into force on 1 January, 2020.