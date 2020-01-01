“The duty-unit of the Police Linear Division in the Airport of Nizhny Novgorod of the MIA of Russia Nizhegorodsky Linear Administration on Transport received a message from the airline’s representative that on board the plane arriving from the city of Phuket there were passengers violating public order.

A transport police crew was immediately sent to the landing site. Upon arrival, they found out that two men in the aircraft cabin had drunk alcohol and had been ignoring remarks of flight attendants. Later, one of them provoked a conflict with other passengers, waved his arms, used obscene language.

The air-brawlers were delivered to the linear police division, where administrative offense protocols were drawn up against them in accordance with Articles 20.20 and 20.21 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.