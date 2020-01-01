“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region with the participation of the regional department of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), the Investigative Committee and the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members are suspected of illegal organization and conducting of gambling.

According to available information, a local resident organized an illegal gambling business. Gambling using special equipment and information and telecommunication networks was taking place in the premises of apartment buildings. For that, the offender attracted another 14 local residents who were assigned the roles of coordinators and system administrators.

According to preliminary data, the total generated income from the illegal activities exceeded 143 million rubles.

The Investigative Administration for the Volgograd Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of investigative actions and operational-search measures, 28 computer system units, more than 400 thousand rubles, as well as documents relevant to the investigation of the criminal case were seized.

Currently, 13 alleged members of the group, including the organizer, have been detained. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is being resolved,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.