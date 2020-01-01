“Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow together with employees of the Center for Combating Extremism of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow with the participation of the FSB of Russia detained participants of a destructive association.

As previously reported, in November 2017, a preliminary investigation of a criminal case of fraud, as well as of the creation and participation in the activities of a non-profit organization encroaching on the personality and rights of citizens, was completed. Police officers found that the organizer of the association, calling himself God Kuzya, and his accomplices, under the pretext of performing rituals and collecting donations for the construction of churches, fraudulently stole money from victims. In July 2018, the leader, as well as three of his accomplices, were found guilty of these crimes by the court.

In addition, in respect of seven participants, the materials were organized into a separate proceeding, and those persons were put on the federal wanted list.

Currently, all the suspects have been detained by law enforcement officers. According to available information, they were engaged in illegal activities from 2007 to 2015. In total, over 15 million rubles were stolen from 15 victims.

Four of the defendants are under recognizance not to leave and proper behavior. Three more have been detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Russian Code of Criminal Procedure. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to the detainees is being considered.

A preliminary investigation is underway,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.