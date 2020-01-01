“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, together with investigators of the East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of smuggling 35 thousand cubic meters of timber.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Division of the East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 226.1. of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary information, the founder and director of a specialized organization living in the city of Zima, Irkutsk Region, was the organizer of the illegal activity. His accomplices were an employee and a lawyer of the company he headed. Another active member of the group was detained in the Trans-Baikal Territory near the state border of the Russian Federation.

During searches of the suspects' places of residence, at enterprises, warehouses, timber processing and shipment shops, 20 pieces of forestry equipment worth about 30 million rubles, as well as premium SUVs were seized. In addition, bank cards, computers, cash in various foreign currencies, documents and other material evidence relevant to the criminal case were discovered.

At the request of the investigation, three suspects were placed into custody by a court decision. Another suspect was under recognizance not to leave and behave properly.

As a result of the investigation, the illegal transfer of sawn timber and roundwood worth about 50 million rubles through the customs border of the Russian Federation was prevented.

A preliminary investigation is underway,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.