“On the night of January 19, about 2.1 million people took part in more than 8.7 thousand religious events dedicated to the celebration of the Baptism of the Lord.
More than 41.1 thousand police officers were involved in ensuring public order and the safety of citizens during solemn services in churches and monasteries, as well as in places of mass bathing of believers. Servicemen of the Rosgvardia, representatives of private security organizations, voluntary people's squads and public groups were also involved.
There were no violations of public order,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
