Today Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in the reception on the occasion of the Russian Press Day and presented departmental awards to leading journalists of Moscow for operative, comprehensive and true coverage of the MIA of Russia activities in 2019. The event, held for the 29th time already, was organized by the Union of Journalists of Moscow.
Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that representatives of federal and metropolitan media were distinguished by the ability to find brilliant material, to delve into any topic in detail and convey information to the audience: “Objectivity and responsibility, talent and adherence to the principles of journalistic ethics - all these without any exaggeration can be attributed to any of those present. Your reports and investigations contribute to building respect for the law in society, help citizens learn about the nuances of police work”.
The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia wished inspiration, new creative achievements, high ratings and personal happiness to mass media leaders and staff.
